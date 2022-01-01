Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve flautas

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Flautas(L)$12.95
Crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chicken Flautas$16.95
Crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Shredded Beef Flautas$16.95
Crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded beef. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley

14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Flautas$15.95
Crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
More about Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley

