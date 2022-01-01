Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fondue in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve fondue

SEAFOOD • FONDUE

The Melting Pot - Spokane WA

707 W Main Ave, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1497 reviews)
Pure Chocolate Fondue SM$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
Fondue Burger$19.00
Locally sourced Angus beef patty, honey cured bacon, pepper jack cheese, crispy onions, and bacon onion jam, finished with twigs gorgonzola fondue on a toasted brioche bun. Served with sweet potato fries and gochujang aioli.”
