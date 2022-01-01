Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve fried rice

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Fried Rice$13.95
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, zucchini, onions, carrots and cabbage with your choice of seasoned white or brown rice. Flavored with a light soy ginger sauce.
GF Pork Fried Rice$13.95
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, zucchini, onions, carrots and cabbage with your choice of seasoned white or brown rice. Flavored with a light soy ginger sauce.
GF Chicken Fried Rice$14.50
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, zucchini, onions, carrots and cabbage with your choice of seasoned white or brown rice. Flavored with a light soy ginger sauce.
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Umi Fried Rice$16.00
White rice, stir fried with cabbage, carrots, onion, snow peas and egg. Your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp or veggie.
More about Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

