Garlic chicken in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|Garlic Pesto Chicken
|$17.00
Pesto cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, sliced mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts and grilled chicken with fresh basil.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
808 W Main St #322, Spokane
|Garlic Pesto Chicken
|$17.00
Pesto cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, sliced mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts and grilled chicken with fresh basil.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|Garlic Pesto Chicken
|$17.00
Pesto cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, sliced mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts and grilled chicken with fresh basil.