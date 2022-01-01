Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve garlic chicken

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Pesto Chicken$17.00
Pesto cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, sliced mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts and grilled chicken with fresh basil.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

808 W Main St #322, Spokane

Avg 4 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Pesto Chicken$17.00
Pesto cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, sliced mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts and grilled chicken with fresh basil.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Pesto Chicken$17.00
Pesto cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, sliced mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts and grilled chicken with fresh basil.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

