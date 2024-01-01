Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve general tso chicken

Consumer pic

 

Umi Sushi Kitchen

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
General Tso's Chicken$20.00
Fried chicken with chile-spiked sweet and sour sauce, garnished with green onion and served with rice on the side.
More about Umi Sushi Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Umi North Kitchen and Sushi Bar - 10208 North Division Street

10208 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
General Tso's Chicken$20.00
Fried chicken with chile-spiked sweet and sour sauce, garnished with green onion and served with rice on the side.
More about Umi North Kitchen and Sushi Bar - 10208 North Division Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Yellow Curry

Caesar Salad

Fried Pickles

Salmon

French Toast

Flautas

Shrimp Salad

Beef Soup

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (239 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (757 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston