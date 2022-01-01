Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve green beans

Consumer pic

 

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Green Beans$11.50
Spicy green beans sautéed in a soy sauce glaze with chopped garlic and chili paste.
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane

7514 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Beans Pan$37.95
Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.
Green Beans Small$5.95
Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.
Green Beans Large$7.95
Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.
More about Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA

10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Beans Small$5.95
Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.
Green Beans Large$7.95
Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.
More about Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Dry Fried Green Beans$13.00
More about Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Salmon

Sliders

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fajita Salad

Cookies

Margherita Pizza

Beef Broccoli

Garlic Cheese Bread

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston