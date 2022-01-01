Green beans in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve green beans
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
4750 North Division Street, Spokane
|Fresh Green Beans
|$11.50
Spicy green beans sautéed in a soy sauce glaze with chopped garlic and chili paste.
Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
7514 North Division Street, Spokane
|Green Beans Pan
|$37.95
Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.
|Green Beans Small
|$5.95
Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.
|Green Beans Large
|$7.95
Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights
|Green Beans Small
|$5.95
Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.
|Green Beans Large
|$7.95
Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.