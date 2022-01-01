Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly & Grits$16.00
Crispy smoked pork belly, orange bourbon glaze, white cheddar grits, apple and serrano pepper slaw
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - River Park Square

808 W Main St #322, Spokane

Avg 4 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly & Grits$16.00
Crispy smoked pork belly, orange bourbon glaze, white cheddar grits, apple and serrano pepper slaw
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - River Park Square
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly & Grits$16.00
Crispy smoked pork belly, orange bourbon glaze, white cheddar grits, apple and serrano pepper slaw
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Garlic Chicken

Curry Chicken

Curry

Cheeseburgers

Chef Salad

Cashew Chicken

Beef Teriyaki

Wedge Salad

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston