Honey chicken in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve honey chicken

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Chicken$20.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Twigs slaw, spicy mayo, Mama Lil’s peppers, fresh arugula, chili scented honey, brioche bun
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Chicken$20.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Twigs slaw, spicy mayo, Mama Lil’s peppers, fresh arugula, chili scented honey, brioche bun
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Chicken$20.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Twigs slaw, spicy mayo, Mama Lil’s peppers, fresh arugula, chili scented honey, brioche bun
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley

