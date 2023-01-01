Honey chicken in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|Hot Honey Chicken
|$20.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Twigs slaw, spicy mayo, Mama Lil’s peppers, fresh arugula, chili scented honey, brioche bun
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|Hot Honey Chicken
|$20.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Twigs slaw, spicy mayo, Mama Lil’s peppers, fresh arugula, chili scented honey, brioche bun
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley
|Hot Honey Chicken
|$20.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Twigs slaw, spicy mayo, Mama Lil’s peppers, fresh arugula, chili scented honey, brioche bun