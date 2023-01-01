Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb burgers in Spokane

Spokane restaurants that serve lamb burgers

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Burger$20.00
Harissa seasoned ground lamb, grilled onions, whipped feta cheese, fresh arugula, tomato, lemon garlic aioli, brioche bun.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Burger$20.00
Harissa seasoned ground lamb, grilled onions, whipped feta cheese, fresh arugula, tomato, lemon garlic aioli, brioche bun.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill

