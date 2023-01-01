Lamb burgers in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve lamb burgers
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|Lamb Burger
|$20.00
Harissa seasoned ground lamb, grilled onions, whipped feta cheese, fresh arugula, tomato, lemon garlic aioli, brioche bun.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|Lamb Burger
|$20.00
Harissa seasoned ground lamb, grilled onions, whipped feta cheese, fresh arugula, tomato, lemon garlic aioli, brioche bun.