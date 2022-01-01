Mahi mahi in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$18.00
Blackened mahi mahi, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, flour tortillas.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$18.00
Blackened mahi mahi, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, flour tortillas.