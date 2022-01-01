Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Mahi Tacos$18.00
Blackened mahi mahi, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, flour tortillas.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Mahi Tacos$18.00
Blackened mahi mahi, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, flour tortillas.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Brisket

Pudding

Patty Melts

Fajitas

Cheese Fries

California Salad

Cake

Garlic Chicken

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston