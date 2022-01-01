Miso soup in Spokane
Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
7514 North Division Street, Spokane
|Miso Soup with Yakisoba Noodles Large
|$5.95
Miso chicken broth with yakisoba noodles.
|Miso Soup with Potstickers Large
|$7.95
Miso chicken broth with potstickers.
|Miso Soup with Potstickers Small
|$4.50
Miso chicken broth with potstickers.
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights
|Miso Soup with Tofu Small
|$4.50
Miso chicken broth with tofu.
|Miso Soup with Shrimp Small
|$5.50
Miso chicken broth with shrimp.
|Miso Soup with Shrimp Large
|$8.95
Miso chicken broth with shrimp.