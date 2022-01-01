Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve miso soup

Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane

7514 North Division Street, Spokane

Takeout
Miso Soup with Yakisoba Noodles Large$5.95
Miso chicken broth with yakisoba noodles.
Miso Soup with Potstickers Large$7.95
Miso chicken broth with potstickers.
Miso Soup with Potstickers Small$4.50
Miso chicken broth with potstickers.
More about Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA

10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights

Takeout
Miso Soup with Tofu Small$4.50
Miso chicken broth with tofu.
Miso Soup with Shrimp Small$5.50
Miso chicken broth with shrimp.
Miso Soup with Shrimp Large$8.95
Miso chicken broth with shrimp.
More about Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$4.00
More about Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

