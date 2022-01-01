Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve muffins

Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane image

 

Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane

915 E. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane

Muffins$3.50
Kalico Kitchen image

 

Kalico Kitchen

1829 N monroe, Spokane

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
Kalico Muffin$9.99
