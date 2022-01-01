Nachos in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve nachos
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|Vaqueros Nachos
|$14.95
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
|Kids Nachos
|$6.99
Plain meat and cheese nachos served with rice and refried beans.
|Vaqueros Nachos Grande
|$21.95
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat. Feeds 2-4 people.
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
|Rancho Viejo Nachos
|$13.95
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
Ponderosa Bar & Grill
11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c, Spokane Valley
|Nachos
|$12.00
The Fieldhouse Pizza North
4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane
|Nachos
|$16.00
House made cheese sauce, tomatoes, olives, jalapeños, green onions and sour cream. Choice of seasoned beef, chicken or pulled pork.