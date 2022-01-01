Noodle bowls in Spokane

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Coconut Curry Noodle Bowl$15.95
Chicken and noodles stir-fried in a Thai coconut curry sauce with pea pods, broccoli, bok choy, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN NOODLE-BOWL$6.50
Made in house. It's great!
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN NOODLE-BOWL$6.50
Made in house. It's great!
More about Hops n Drops

