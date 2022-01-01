Noodle bowls in Spokane
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
4750 North Division Street, Spokane
|Thai Chicken Coconut Curry Noodle Bowl
|$15.95
Chicken and noodles stir-fried in a Thai coconut curry sauce with pea pods, broccoli, bok choy, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|CHICKEN NOODLE-BOWL
|$6.50
Made in house. It's great!