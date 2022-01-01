Pear salad in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve pear salad
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|Pear & Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.00
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
808 W Main St #322, Spokane
|Pear & Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.00
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|Side Pear and Beet Salad
|$5.00
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
|Pear & Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.00
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley
|Side Pear and Beet Salad
|$5.00
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
|Pear & Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.00
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.