Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Zeeks Pizza

1414 N HAMILTON ST, SPOKANE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
For The Love Of God Pumpkin Pie Sour
Imperial Fruited Sour Ale • Spokane, WA • ABV 8%
More about Zeeks Pizza
Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights image

 

Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights

7611 W Sunset Hwy, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Pie$3.95
More about Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights
Manito Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manito Tap House

3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl Chicken Pot Pie Soup$9.00
Ask your server for today’s selection.
Shepard's Pie$19.00
root vegetables, peas, ground lamb in a rich gravy, topped with an herb butter biscuit
Cup Chicken Pot Pie Soup$5.00
Ask your server for today’s selection.
More about Manito Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Veggie Burgers

Teriyaki Chicken

Bleu Burgers

Ranch Salad

Penne

Thai Salad

Waffles

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston