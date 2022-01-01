Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Prawns$9.00
Five prawns sautéed with garlic, butter and herbs.
Truffle Prawn Penne$25.00
Prawns, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Truffle Prawn Penne$25.00
Prawns, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.
Garlic Prawns$9.00
Five prawns sautéed with garlic, butter and herbs.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Truffle Prawn Penne$25.00
Prawns, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.
Garlic Prawns$9.00
Five prawns sautéed with garlic, butter and herbs.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Cookies

Margherita Pizza

Fried Rice

Brisket

Chicken Curry

Garlic Cheese Bread

Gyoza

Potstickers

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston