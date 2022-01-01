Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

HANGRY'S

11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$10.89
More about HANGRY'S
Consumer pic

 

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Served with rice and refried beans.
Quesadilla Carne Asada(L)$15.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with our Carne Asada skirt steak, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla Carne Asada$18.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with our Carne Asada skirt steak, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
JUST IN QUESADILLA$7.00
Tomato basil tortilla smothered with cheddar cheese served with unseasoned french fries.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
JUST IN QUESADILLA$7.00
Tomato basil tortilla smothered with cheddar cheese served with unseasoned french fries.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
CARNITAS QUESADILLA$12.25
Cajun seasoned lean marinated pork, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions & Baja veggies. Topped with avocado ranch dressing and fresh cilantro.
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
CARNITAS QUESADILLA$12.25
Cajun seasoned lean marinated pork, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions & Baja veggies. Topped with avocado ranch dressing and fresh cilantro.
More about Hops n Drops

