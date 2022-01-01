Quesadillas in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.99
Served with rice and refried beans.
|Quesadilla Carne Asada(L)
|$15.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with our Carne Asada skirt steak, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|Quesadilla Carne Asada
|$18.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with our Carne Asada skirt steak, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|JUST IN QUESADILLA
|$7.00
Tomato basil tortilla smothered with cheddar cheese served with unseasoned french fries.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|JUST IN QUESADILLA
|$7.00
Tomato basil tortilla smothered with cheddar cheese served with unseasoned french fries.
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
|CARNITAS QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Cajun seasoned lean marinated pork, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions & Baja veggies. Topped with avocado ranch dressing and fresh cilantro.
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
|CARNITAS QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Cajun seasoned lean marinated pork, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions & Baja veggies. Topped with avocado ranch dressing and fresh cilantro.