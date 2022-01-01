Rib tips in Spokane

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights

7611 W Sunset Hwy, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
# Rib Tips$14.95
Pork Rib Tips
Feeds 1-2 People Per Pound
1/2# Rib Tips$9.50
Pork Rib Tips. Feeds 1 Person.
More about Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights
Item pic

 

Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley

2315 N Argonne Rd, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
# RIB TIPS$14.95
Pork Rib Tips
Feeds 1-2 People Per Pound
Rib Tip Basket$17.95
You want rib tips, you got em! A basket of rib tips, slow smoked with our "ZESTY BBQ" sauce.
1/2# Rib Tips$9.50
Pork Rib Tips
Feeds 1 Person
More about Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RIB TIPS APP$11.75
Meaty portions of seasoned, pecan wood smoked pork rib tips.
RIB TIPS & FRIES$14.50
Meaty portions of pecan wood smoked pork rib tips, fries and pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RIB TIPS APP$11.75
Meaty portions of seasoned, pecan wood smoked pork rib tips.
RIB TIPS & FRIES$14.50
Meaty portions of pecan wood smoked pork rib tips, fries and pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops

