Rib tips in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve rib tips
Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights
7611 W Sunset Hwy, Spokane
|# Rib Tips
|$14.95
Pork Rib Tips
Feeds 1-2 People Per Pound
|1/2# Rib Tips
|$9.50
Pork Rib Tips. Feeds 1 Person.
Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley
2315 N Argonne Rd, Spokane
|# RIB TIPS
|$14.95
Pork Rib Tips
Feeds 1-2 People Per Pound
|Rib Tip Basket
|$17.95
You want rib tips, you got em! A basket of rib tips, slow smoked with our "ZESTY BBQ" sauce.
|1/2# Rib Tips
|$9.50
Pork Rib Tips
Feeds 1 Person
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|RIB TIPS APP
|$11.75
Meaty portions of seasoned, pecan wood smoked pork rib tips.
|RIB TIPS & FRIES
|$14.50
Meaty portions of pecan wood smoked pork rib tips, fries and pita bread.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|RIB TIPS APP
|$11.75
Meaty portions of seasoned, pecan wood smoked pork rib tips.
|RIB TIPS & FRIES
|$14.50
Meaty portions of pecan wood smoked pork rib tips, fries and pita bread.