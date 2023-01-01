Salmon salad in Spokane
The Summit Kitchen - 1235 S. Grand Blvd
1235 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane
|Summit Salad w/Salmon
|$17.00
Spring greens + cheddar cheese + grape tomatoes + red onions + bacon bits + sunflower seeds + Atlantic salmon
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley
|Citrus Salmon Chop Salad
|$22.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, bell peppers, quinoa, and cherry
tomatoes tossed in a golden citrus balsamic dressing, topped with
sautéed salmon pieces in a citrus butter.