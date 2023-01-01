Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve salmon salad

The Summit Kitchen - 1235 S. Grand Blvd

1235 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Summit Salad w/Salmon$17.00
Spring greens + cheddar cheese + grape tomatoes + red onions + bacon bits + sunflower seeds + Atlantic salmon
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Citrus Salmon Chop Salad$22.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, bell peppers, quinoa, and cherry
tomatoes tossed in a golden citrus balsamic dressing, topped with
sautéed salmon pieces in a citrus butter.
