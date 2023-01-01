Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef & Shrimp Fajitas$25.95
Shrimp and beef sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$25.95
Chicken and shrimp sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas$23.95
Shrimp sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley image

 

Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley

14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef & Shrimp Fajitas$25.95
Shrimp and beef sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
