Shrimp wraps in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane

7514 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Singapore Shrimp Wrap$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
Shrimp Teriyaki Wrap$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
Shrimp Osaka Wrap$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA

10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Thai Shrimp Wrap$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
Singapore Shrimp Wrap$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
Shrimp Teriyaki Wrap$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
