Shrimp wraps in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
More about Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
7514 North Division Street, Spokane
|Singapore Shrimp Wrap
|$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
|Shrimp Teriyaki Wrap
|$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
|Shrimp Osaka Wrap
|$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
More about Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights
|Sweet Thai Shrimp Wrap
|$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
|Singapore Shrimp Wrap
|$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
|Shrimp Teriyaki Wrap
|$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.