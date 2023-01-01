Steak tacos in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve steak tacos
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|GF Bulgogi Steak Tacos
|$16.00
Korean marinated steak, spicy pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, Twigs slaw, corn tortillas, ginger pickled cucumbers, lime wedge.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - River Park Square
808 W Main St #322, Spokane
|Bulgogi Steak Tacos
|$16.00
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|GF Bulgogi Steak Tacos
|$16.00
