Steak tacos in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve steak tacos

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Bulgogi Steak Tacos$16.00
Korean marinated steak, spicy pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, Twigs slaw, corn tortillas, ginger pickled cucumbers, lime wedge.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - River Park Square

808 W Main St #322, Spokane

Avg 4 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Steak Tacos$16.00
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - River Park Square
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Bulgogi Steak Tacos$16.00
Korean marinated steak, spicy pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, Twigs slaw, corn tortillas, ginger pickled cucumbers, lime wedge.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill
Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill image

 

Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill

909 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flank Steak Tacos$19.00
Three 6" Flour Tortillas stuffed with Marinated Grilled Flank Steak, Fresh Cabbage, Mango Salsa and Lime Crema. Topped with Green Onions, Cilantro and Nori Furikake. Served with Limes.
More about Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill

