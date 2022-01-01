Street tacos in Spokane

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

STREET TACOS image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STREET TACOS$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops
STREET TACOS image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STREET TACOS$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops

