Street tacos in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|STREET TACOS
|$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|STREET TACOS
|$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.