Sweet potato fries in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

HANGRY'S

11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet potato fries$6.50
More about HANGRY'S
Manito Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manito Tap House

3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$10.50
Served with your choice of gorgonzola bacon dip or sweet chili aioli.
More about Manito Tap House

