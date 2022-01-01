Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Spokane
/
Spokane
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Spokane restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
HANGRY'S
11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane
No reviews yet
Sweet potato fries
$6.50
More about HANGRY'S
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manito Tap House
3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane
Avg 4.4
(1801 reviews)
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
$10.50
Served with your choice of gorgonzola bacon dip or sweet chili aioli.
More about Manito Tap House
