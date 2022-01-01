Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco pizza in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve taco pizza

Allie's Vegan Pizzeria image

 

Allie's Vegan Pizzeria

1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Pizza$20.00
More about Allie's Vegan Pizzeria
The Fieldhouse Pizza North image

 

The Fieldhouse Pizza North

4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MD Taco Pizza
Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
LG Taco Pizza
Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
SM Taco Pizza
Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
More about The Fieldhouse Pizza North

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Reuben

Taquitos

Prosciutto

French Fries

Pudding

Fish And Chips

Garlic Chicken

Curry

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston