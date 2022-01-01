Tacos in Spokane

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Asian Tacos$15.95
Chicken and vegetables sautéed in a curry sauce with warm tortillas. Served with peanut dipping sauce
Vegetable Asian Tacos$14.50
Chicken and vegetables sautéed in a curry sauce with warm tortillas. Served with peanut dipping sauce
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
Item pic

 

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tacos de Lengua (ST)$15.95
Four beef tongue tacos served with rice , refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Carnitas (ST)$15.95
Four pork carnitas street tacos served with onions, cilantro. rice and refried beans.
Taco Salad(L)$11.59
Traditional taco salad served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Kalua Pork Tacos$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley image

 

Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley

14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Side Taco$3.95
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
9. Two Tacos$12.59
Two crispy corn shells filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
15. Burrito & Taco$14.95
More about Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Fish Tacos$16.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, flour tortillas, salsa verde, sautéed peppers and onions, cilantro lime crema, avocado, fire-roasted pico.
GF Kalua Pork Tacos$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas.
GF Mahi Mahi Tacos$18.00
Citrus marinated grilled mahi mahi, corn tortillas, sautéed peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Selkirk Pizza & Tap House

12424 N Division St, Spokane

Avg 3.7 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LG Taco
Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
SM Taco
Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Taco Salad$14.00
Choice of seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, black olives, green onions, tomatoes, and tortilla chips over romaine lettuce. Served with a side of chipotle ranch.
More about Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
Item pic

 

Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar

-157 S Howard Street Ste #102, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnitas Tacos$9.00
smoked and confit pork shoulder + cilantro + red onion + salsa rojo
Pescado Tacos *GF$7.00
lavendar and chile spiced tilapia + cabbage + habanero crema + cilantro + red onion
More about Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar
The Fieldhouse Pizza North image

 

The Fieldhouse Pizza North

4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MD Taco Pizza
Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
LG Taco Pizza
Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
SM Taco Pizza
Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
More about The Fieldhouse Pizza North
Manito Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manito Tap House

3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rotating Tacos$17.50
Three street tacos on DeLeon's corn tortillas. Fixings frequently change, ask your server or check our social media for updates
Taco Salad Wedge$17.00
Baby lettuce wedge topped with chicken, corn salsa, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Served with chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Manito Tap House
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Kalua Pork Tacos$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
John Taco$10.00
More about Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar
3-Pack Tacos image

 

Brick West Brewing Company

1318 W. First Ave, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3-Pack Tacos$9.50
More about Brick West Brewing Company
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
STREET TACOS$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACOS$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
STREET TACOS$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops
Restaurant banner

 

Rancho Viejo South Hill

3209 E. 57TH AVE, SPOKANE

No reviews yet
Takeout
9. Two Tacos$12.59
Two crispy corn shells filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
More about Rancho Viejo South Hill

Map

