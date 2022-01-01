Tacos in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve tacos
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
4750 North Division Street, Spokane
|Chicken Asian Tacos
|$15.95
Chicken and vegetables sautéed in a curry sauce with warm tortillas. Served with peanut dipping sauce
|Vegetable Asian Tacos
|$14.50
Chicken and vegetables sautéed in a curry sauce with warm tortillas. Served with peanut dipping sauce
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|Tacos de Lengua (ST)
|$15.95
Four beef tongue tacos served with rice , refried beans, onions and cilantro.
|Tacos de Carnitas (ST)
|$15.95
Four pork carnitas street tacos served with onions, cilantro. rice and refried beans.
|Taco Salad(L)
|$11.59
Traditional taco salad served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|GF Kalua Pork Tacos
|$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas.
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
|Side Taco
|$3.95
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
|9. Two Tacos
|$12.59
Two crispy corn shells filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
|15. Burrito & Taco
|$14.95
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|GF Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, flour tortillas, salsa verde, sautéed peppers and onions, cilantro lime crema, avocado, fire-roasted pico.
|GF Kalua Pork Tacos
|$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas.
|GF Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$18.00
Citrus marinated grilled mahi mahi, corn tortillas, sautéed peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
12424 N Division St, Spokane
|LG Taco
Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|SM Taco
Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Choice of seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, black olives, green onions, tomatoes, and tortilla chips over romaine lettuce. Served with a side of chipotle ranch.
Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar
-157 S Howard Street Ste #102, Spokane
|Carnitas Tacos
|$9.00
smoked and confit pork shoulder + cilantro + red onion + salsa rojo
|Pescado Tacos *GF
|$7.00
lavendar and chile spiced tilapia + cabbage + habanero crema + cilantro + red onion
The Fieldhouse Pizza North
4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane
|MD Taco Pizza
Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
|LG Taco Pizza
Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
|SM Taco Pizza
Chipotle ranch with mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken or beef, crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manito Tap House
3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane
|Rotating Tacos
|$17.50
Three street tacos on DeLeon's corn tortillas. Fixings frequently change, ask your server or check our social media for updates
|Taco Salad Wedge
|$17.00
Baby lettuce wedge topped with chicken, corn salsa, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Served with chipotle ranch dressing.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley
|GF Kalua Pork Tacos
|$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar
1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane
|John Taco
|$10.00
Brick West Brewing Company
1318 W. First Ave, Spokane
|3-Pack Tacos
|$9.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
|STREET TACOS
|$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|FISH TACOS
|$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
|CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
|STREET TACOS
|$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.