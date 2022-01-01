Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tamales in
Spokane
/
Spokane
/
Tamales
Spokane restaurants that serve tamales
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
No reviews yet
Kids Tamale
$6.99
18. Tamale, Taco & Enchilada
$15.95
36. Tamale & Two Enchiladas
$17.95
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
Avg 4.6
(377 reviews)
Tamale
$5.95
More about Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
