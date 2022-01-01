Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve tamales

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Tamale$6.99
18. Tamale, Taco & Enchilada$15.95
36. Tamale & Two Enchiladas$17.95
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley

14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Tamale$5.95
