Teriyaki bowls in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$11.95
Chicken grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Kids Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$6.95
Chicken grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane

7514 North Division Street, Spokane

Takeout
Beef Teriyaki Bowl Small$7.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Pork Teriyaki Bowl Small$6.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Pork Teriyaki Bowl Large$9.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA

10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights

Takeout
Pork Teriyaki Bowl Small$6.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large$9.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Small$6.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
