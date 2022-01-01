Teriyaki bowls in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
4750 North Division Street, Spokane
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.95
Chicken grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
|Kids Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$6.95
Chicken grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
7514 North Division Street, Spokane
|Beef Teriyaki Bowl Small
|$7.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
|Pork Teriyaki Bowl Small
|$6.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
|Pork Teriyaki Bowl Large
|$9.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights
|Pork Teriyaki Bowl Small
|$6.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large
|$9.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Small
|$6.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.