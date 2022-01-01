Thai salad in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve thai salad
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
4750 North Division Street, Spokane
|Thai Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Try our Thai version of this classic salad.
|GF Thai Caesar Salad
|$10.95
LoKey Cafe
903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102, Spokane
|Crunchy Thai Salad (239 kcal, 10g Protein, 11g Fat, 24g Net Carbs)
|$12.00
The crunch of this salad comes from chard, napa cabbage, red cabbage, sliced red bell peppers, carrots, green onion, and crushed peanuts. You'll love the sweetness of fresh sliced mango that sits on top. Pair this salad with our housemade Thai Peanut dressing. Looking for a little more protein? Just add some sous vide chicken breast or marinated roasted tofu.