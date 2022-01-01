Thai salad in Spokane

The crunch of this salad comes from chard, napa cabbage, red cabbage, sliced red bell peppers, carrots, green onion, and crushed peanuts. You'll love the sweetness of fresh sliced mango that sits on top. Pair this salad with our housemade Thai Peanut dressing. Looking for a little more protein? Just add some sous vide chicken breast or marinated roasted tofu.

