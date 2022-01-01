Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve tostadas

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6. Avocado Tostada$12.99
Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
10. Deluxe Tostada$12.95
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans, and coleslaw.
21. Enchilada & Avocado Tostada$17.59
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar image

 

Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar - -157 S Howard Street Ste #102

-157 S Howard Street Ste #102, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Scallop Tostada$16.00
More about Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar - -157 S Howard Street Ste #102
Restaurant banner

 

Rancho Viejo South Hill

3209 E. 57TH AVE, SPOKANE

No reviews yet
Takeout
1. Enchilada & Tostada$12.95
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce.
Tostada: Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato.
More about Rancho Viejo South Hill

