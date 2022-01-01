Tostadas in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve tostadas
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|6. Avocado Tostada
|$12.99
Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
|10. Deluxe Tostada
|$12.95
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans, and coleslaw.
|21. Enchilada & Avocado Tostada
|$17.59
Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar - -157 S Howard Street Ste #102
-157 S Howard Street Ste #102, Spokane
|Shrimp & Scallop Tostada
|$16.00
Rancho Viejo South Hill
3209 E. 57TH AVE, SPOKANE
|1. Enchilada & Tostada
|$12.95
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce.
Tostada: Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato.