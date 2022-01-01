Turkey bacon in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve turkey bacon
Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
6325 N. Wall, Spokane
|Turkey Bacon Ranch
|$13.00
Fresh sliced turkey, thick sliced bacon, ranch dressing and American cheese and cheddar on your choice of bread.
HANGRY'S
11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane
|Turkey bacon melt
|$14.89
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo. Served on sourdough bread.
Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane
915 E. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane
|The Turkey Bacon
|$11.97
Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Tomatoes, and Spinach. Topped with Ranch.