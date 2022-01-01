Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve waffles

Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane image

 

Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane

915 E. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffles$7.50
Enjoy TWO Belgian Waffles served with your choice of TWO sweet toppings
More about Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane
Manito Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manito Tap House

3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$10.50
Served with your choice of gorgonzola bacon dip or sweet chili aioli.
More about Manito Tap House
Breakfast Waffle image

WAFFLES

Peoples' Waffle

15 S Howard, Spokane

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sublime Waffle$15.00
Waffles and Gravy$14.00
Breakfast Waffle$14.00
(DF) Option Available - Sausage and an egg. Drizzled with Cholula infused maple syrup. An entire breakfast on a waffle.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
More about Peoples' Waffle

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Patty Melts

California Salad

Po Boy

Corn Dogs

Salmon

Tamales

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston