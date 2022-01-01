Waffles in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve waffles
More about Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane
Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane
915 E. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane
|Belgian Waffles
|$7.50
Enjoy TWO Belgian Waffles served with your choice of TWO sweet toppings
More about Manito Tap House
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manito Tap House
3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$10.50
Served with your choice of gorgonzola bacon dip or sweet chili aioli.
More about Peoples' Waffle
WAFFLES
Peoples' Waffle
15 S Howard, Spokane
|Sublime Waffle
|$15.00
|Waffles and Gravy
|$14.00
|Breakfast Waffle
|$14.00
(DF) Option Available - Sausage and an egg. Drizzled with Cholula infused maple syrup. An entire breakfast on a waffle.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.