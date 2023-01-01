Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Walnut salad in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve walnut salad

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane - 4750 North Division Street

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Red Grapes & Walnut Salad$21.95
Fresh greens with red grapes, glazed walnuts and red onion tossed in a cucumber vinaigrette.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane - 4750 North Division Street
Item pic

 

Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe

1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cranberry Walnut Salad$0.00
walnuts, cranberries, tempeh bacon on spring mix with house vinaigrette. add feta for $1.00
More about Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe

