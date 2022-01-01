Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve wontons

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Cream Cheese Wontons$11.95
Thin pillows of dough stuffed with green onions and Asian spices, deep-fried and served with house-made sweet and sour sauce. Shrimp wontons also come with hot mustard dipping sauce.
Pork Wontons$9.50
Thin pillows of dough stuffed with green onions and Asian spices, deep-fried and served with house-made sweet and sour sauce. Shrimp wontons also come with hot mustard dipping sauce.
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Crab & Cheese Wontons$10.00
