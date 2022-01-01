Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve yakisoba

Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane

7514 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Yakisoba Pan$37.45
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.
Chicken Yakisoba Large$9.50
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.
Beef Yakisoba Small$7.75
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.
More about Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA

10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Yakisoba Small$7.25
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and tofu.
Shrimp Yakisoba Small$7.75
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and shrimp.
Beef Yakisoba Large$10.25
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.
More about Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA

