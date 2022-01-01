Go
Peoples' Waffle

Gluten Free Artisan Waffles & Specialty Coffee

WAFFLES

15 S Howard • $$

Avg 4 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Curious George$14.00
Plain Jane$9.00
(DF) (V) Options Available - Because less is more. And it's a damn good waffle. Two waffles with your choice of butter and syrup
Lemon Blueberry$13.00
It's the kiss of summer. Lemon curd, blueberries, meringue, and crème anglaise.
Thick Cut Bacon (3 Strips)$4.50
The Benny$14.00
Enjoy our take on this class breakfast dish with perfectly poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, and a dash of cayenne and paprika to spice up life.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
South of the Border$15.00
(DF) Option Available - Pulled pork with peppers and onions. Lime and cilantro crema, fresh pico de gallo and avocado. Because it's always sunny somewhere.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
Strawberries N' Cream$13.00
(DF) (V) Options Available - Loads of fresh cream on top of layers of strawberries and jam. A dusting of chocolate finishes it off. It's hard to stop at just one.
Breakfast Waffle$14.00
(DF) Option Available - Sausage and an egg. Drizzled with Cholula infused maple syrup. An entire breakfast on a waffle.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
Bacon Apple Cheddar Wafflewich$14.00
Layers of bacon, spiced apples, and sharp cheese between two waffles. Comes with a side of maple aioli dipping sauce.
Fruit Salad$4.50
Location

15 S Howard

Spokane WA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
