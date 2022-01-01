Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas
SPOKES offers a modern twist on the bar scene with a large variety of quality beers and wines and flavorful food made fresh with creativity.
Our menu offers a variety of plates to share. This is an opportunity to share or have a drink but not fill up on food. A great alternative to a traditional meal.
The beer selection is exceptional with "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall" (catchy eh? ) and 10+ seasonal beers on tap .
81 Public Square
Watertown NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
