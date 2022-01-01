Go
Toast

Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas

SPOKES offers a modern twist on the bar scene with a large variety of quality beers and wines and flavorful food made fresh with creativity.
Our menu offers a variety of plates to share. This is an opportunity to share or have a drink but not fill up on food. A great alternative to a traditional meal.
The beer selection is exceptional with "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall" (catchy eh? ) and 10+ seasonal beers on tap .

81 Public Square

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Pretzel$8.00
Smokey Chicken Flatbread$14.00
Flatbread topped with perfectly roasted chicken, honey, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, smoked gouda and bacon
Charcuterie board$17.00
Clement Flatbread$15.00
Flatbread topped with perfectly cooked thinly-sliced beef with gorgonzola cheese, carmelized onions, baby arugula and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Black bean Taco$8.00
Black beans with corn masala, avocado, crumbled queso and lime drizzle
Right Choice Toilet Paper$1.00
The right choice for all restroom needs:)
Beer cheese$2.00
Italian Twisted Pretzel$22.00
A warm pretzel with a medley of olives, prosciutto and soprasatta with aged Manchego, fresh mozzarella, baby artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Served with pesto dressing.
Bianchi/margherita$12.00
Margherita flatbread with house-made pesto topped with pan roasted tomatoes, mozzarella and a chiffonade of basil.
Jalapeño Popper Flatbread$13.00
Flatbread topped with jalapeno infused cream cheese, sauteed prosciutto, cheddar cheese and a blazing berry drizzle

Location

81 Public Square

Watertown NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Empire Square

No reviews yet

Southern Fusion Food
Bourbon & Prohibition style cocktails

PieZano's Pizza

No reviews yet

Authentic New York Style Pizza and Homemade Italian Food

Art's Jug

No reviews yet

Pizza, Italian, Steaks & Seafood.
Considered the oldest family name in Watertown pizza, Sboro Family Restaurants is as rich in history as its pizza is in flavor.

Garland City Beer Works

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston