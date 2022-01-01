Go
Spokes Coffee|Cafe

A hangout that specializes in coffee and comfort food.

2460 West Pershing Road

Popular Items

Potato Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, and potatoes served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos on breakfast burritos)
Southwest Chicken Melt$10.95
Grilled chicken breast, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on grilled multigrain
BLT$9.95
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and sharp cheddar on grilled Farm to Market sourdough
Sausage Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)
Southwest Burrito$5.95
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
Americano
Thai Chicken Peanut Wrap$9.95
Grilled chicken, romaine, peanuts, roasted red peppers, cucumber, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cabbage and a spicy Thai peanut dressing
Thai Peanut Chicken Salad$9.95
Bacon Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and bacon served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Grilled chicken, shredded carrots, chopped celery, crumbled blue cheese, candied pecans, buffalo sauce and house-made ranch dressing
Location

Kansas City MO

Kansas City MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
