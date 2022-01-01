Go
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

A local hangout with a bikes shop in back specializing in coffee, comfort food, bikes and beer.

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B



Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich-Everything Bagel$8.45
2 scrambled eggs sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on an everything bagel with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
Brewed Coffee (hot)
Southwest Burrito$5.95
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough$6.95
Two scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on Farm to Market toasted sourdough with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
Potato Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, and potatoes served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos on breakfast burritos)
Latte
Bacon Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and bacon served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
Sausage Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)
Protein Balls$2.75
A customer favorite. Rolled oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, coconut, agave nectar and a touch of vanilla. Two to an order.
Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)
Location

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B

KANSAS CITY MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
