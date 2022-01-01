Go
Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

1 bridge st

northampton, MA 01060

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$9.00
crispy batard bread stuffed with mozzarella and garlic butter *** add gogonzola cheese upon request
Rigatoni Bolognese$20.00
rich sauce of ground beef, sausage, fresh San Marzano tomato marinara, cream and pesto over rigatoni.
Pasta Shells$22.00
blackened chicken, tasso ham, andouille sausage, baby spinach, tomatoes, garlic, shallots, and jalapeños, tossed with pasta shells.
Chicken Francese$22.00
egg-battered chicken breast pan roasted with white wine, garlic, capers and lemon, over risotto with mixed vegetables.
Large Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine or shaved brussels sprouts and kale with grana padano, garlic croutons, and house-made Caesar dressing.
Half Loaf of Bread$3.50
sourdough loaf served with ricotta and olive oil
Eggplant Norma$20.00
roasted eggplant with garlic, tossed with spinach, marinara and penne tossed with ricotta salata
Chicken Parmesan$20.00
lightly breaded, fried chicken with linguine, fresh house-made San Marzano tomato marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh parsley and mixed vegetables.
Small Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine or shaved brussels sprouts and kale with grana padano, garlic croutons, and house-made Caesar dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

1 bridge st, northampton MA 01060

