Go
Toast

Spookhill Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

12139 US-11 • $

Avg 4.5 (423 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Solo Dining
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

12139 US-11

Adams Center NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Myers' Pizza

No reviews yet

We’re not trying to fit in, we’re trying to stand out!

The Battlefield Eatery

No reviews yet

Breakfast, lunch, grab and go options, pizza and a full coffee bar

The Sandwich Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PieZano's Pizza

No reviews yet

Authentic New York Style Pizza and Homemade Italian Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston