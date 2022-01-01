Go
Spoon and Fork

Spoon and fork is a counter-service Thai restaurant serving authentic Thai dishes. Our team believe in serving food the way we love toeat.

1480 el camino real

Popular Items

Pad Thai$13.50
Pan fried rice noodles with tofu, beansprouts, egg and chives. Served with crushed peanuts on the side. (Contain peanuts)
Thai iced tea$3.00
Fried Wonton$6.50
Deep fried wonton stuff with marinated minced pork served with thai sweet sauce
Tom Yum Goong$7.00
Famous Thai spicy sour soup with shrimps and mushrooms and tomatoes flavored with galangal, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves.
Sweet Basil$13.50
Stir fried minced garlic and chilli with ground chicken or pork, green beans, onions, red bell peppers and sweet basil
Green curry$14.50
Simmered in green curry paste with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers and sweet basil.
Chicken satay salad$15.00
Chicken satay with mixed green salad, cucumbers and tomatoes served with peanut sauce and chili peanut vinaigrette. Contain: nuts, sesame
Tom Kha Gai$6.00
Creamy soup with coconut milk, chicken and mushrooms flavored with galangal, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves
String Beans with beef$13.50
Stir fried beef with green beans and red chilli paste
Moo Gratiem$13.50
Stir fried pork with garlic and pepper
Location

1480 el camino real

Belmont CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
