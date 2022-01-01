Go
Toast

Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant

Tastes like good times!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

900 Jefferson St • $$

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)

Popular Items

Sauce
Burger$11.00
(6 oz.) Black Angus beef patty on a Martin's potato roll.
Comes as shown with:
- American cheese
- Lettuce
- Tomato
- Rosie sauce
Served with fries.
Roasted Beet Salad$10.00
Marinated roasted beets with greens, grapefruit, avocado, and spiced cashews.
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Fried Tabasco brined chicken thighs on a Martin’s potato roll with green onion and cilantro slaw and Tabasco Sweet and Spicy sauce.
Butter Lettuce Salad$10.00
Whole head of live butter lettuce, tarragon ranch, bacon, blue cheese, tomato relish, and furikake
Side Salad$3.00
Fresh greens with radish and red onion. Your choice of dressing.
Caprese Panini$9.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomato on a crispy grilled sandwich. Served with tomato soup au gratin topped with tomato relish.
Bibimbap$12.00
Green rice bowl with bulgogi, red dragon sauce, pickled vegetables, sesame seeds, and a sunny side up egg.
Commander in Beef$12.00
6 oz Black Angus beef patty on a Martin’s potato roll.
Comes as shown with:
- American cheese
- Grilled onions
- Bacon
- Rosie sauce
Served with fries.
Street Corn Salad$12.00
Baby lettuce topped with grilled corn, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and dried chili crema.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

900 Jefferson St

Lafayette LA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RocknBowl® - LFT

No reviews yet

RocknBowl® de Lafayette Live Music, Bowling, Dining, Dancing & Events of any kind. Birthdays, Corporate Events, Fundraisers, Meetings etc.

The French Press Lafayette

No reviews yet

A unique twist on brunch with a great atmosphere to pair with it!

Wurst Biergarten LLC

No reviews yet

LA’s 1st Beer Garden! Family & Dog Friendly. Heart of Downtown Lafayette.

KOK Wings & Things

No reviews yet

Follow us on social media @EatKOK_

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston