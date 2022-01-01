Spoonbread - Deux
Where Southern and French cuisine blend!
3416 Lauderdale Drive
Popular Items
Location
3416 Lauderdale Drive
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thai Won On
Authentic Thai Food - Cooked with love!
Redemption BBQ and Market
Believing we can redeem local food systems if we try, Redemption BBQ partners with Virginia farmers to provide true farm-to-table barbecue and Southern comfort food. We specialize in humanely raised and environmentally sustainable meats slow-cooked in all natural wood-burning pits.
Tazza Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!!
Mexico Restaurant Short Pump
Come in and enjoy!