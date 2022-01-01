Go
Toast

Spoonbread - Deux

Where Southern and French cuisine blend!

3416 Lauderdale Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Calamari$13.00
Herb lemon sauce
Rockfish$30.00
Crispy skin. bacon and leek risotto, asparagus, crab cream sauce
Chopped Kale Caesar$8.00
shaved parmesan and spoonbread croutons
Spoonbread$4.00
Duck (GF)$32.00
Grand Mariner honey glaze, Sweet potato purée, Brussels sprouts
See full menu

Location

3416 Lauderdale Drive

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thai Won On

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai Food - Cooked with love!

Redemption BBQ and Market

No reviews yet

Believing we can redeem local food systems if we try, Redemption BBQ partners with Virginia farmers to provide true farm-to-table barbecue and Southern comfort food. We specialize in humanely raised and environmentally sustainable meats slow-cooked in all natural wood-burning pits.

Tazza Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Mexico Restaurant Short Pump

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston