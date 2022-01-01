Spoons Cafe
Good Food x Good People x Good Times
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
24 E Cross St • $$
24 E Cross St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
