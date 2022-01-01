Go
Spoons Cafe

Good Food x Good People x Good Times

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

24 E Cross St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Potatoes$2.85
Breakfast Burrito$15.10
Scrambled eggs, black bean chili, spinach, Cheddar, salsa verde, sour cream with potatoes.
Jack & Diane$9.60
Fried farm egg, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, strawberry preserves
Just a Biscuit$3.35
2-2-2$14.25
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.15
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
THE BEAST$17.25
Freshly baked buttermilk biscuit, crispy fried chicken breast, smoked bacon, american cheese, fried farm egg topped with creamy country pork sausage gravy.
Fancy AF Breakfast Sandwich$11.25
2 fried eggs, smoked bacon, swiss cheese, cilantro aoili, oven-roasted tomatoes, arugula, grilled brioche roll
Egg$2.50
Cortado$3.80
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

24 E Cross St

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

