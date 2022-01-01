Go
Spoons Curbside Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

3395 Cody Lane

Popular Items

Dr Pepper$2.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad$18.00
Artisan romaine topped with Buffalo sauced nuggets, bacon, red onion, scallion, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing on the side.
Kobe Hotdog$11.00
Snake River Farms Kobe Hotdog on a grilled split top New England style bun with peppers, onions, kraut. Served with fries
LaCroix Water$2.00
Philly Cheesesteak$18.00
sliced sirloin, peppers, onions, whiz, and provolone served on an Amoroso roll
Chicken Nuggets$11.00
Chicken breast nuggets and fries. Served with ketchup and ranch.
English Butter Chicken$18.00
English style curry chicken served with basmati rice and naan, topped with cilantro
Fish-n-Chips$18.00
Alaskan cod, apple slaw, fries, and remoulade
Side Fries$6.00
Location

3395 Cody Lane

Teton Village WY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

