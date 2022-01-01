Go
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

172 N College Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (376 reviews)

Popular Items

Boulder Canyon Kettle Chips$1.75
Thickly sliced premium potatoes cooked in small batches to perfection
The Soup & Sandwich Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a toasted focaccia sandwich
Spoons' Famous Focaccia$1.50
Everyone's favorite: dunk it, toast it, or just eat it plain.
The Salad & Sandwich Meal$11.25
Pick any salad and sandwich for a perfectly paired meal
The Wraps$7.25
Salad meets sandwich in these perfect handheld combinations
The Sandwiches
Classic combos on Spoons' Famous Focaccia. Also available gluten free!
The Soup & Grilled Cheese Deal$8.25
Pair any of our daily soups with a classic American Grilled Cheese
The Soup & Salad Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
The Soups$4.70
Pick from any of our signature soups, made fresh daily
The Salads
Fresh and local produce tossed to order with our house made dressings
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

172 N College Ave

Fort Collins CO

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
