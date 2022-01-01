Go
Toast

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1118 W Elizabeth St • $

Avg 4.2 (128 reviews)

Popular Items

The Wraps$7.25
Salad meets sandwich in these perfect handheld combinations
The Soups$4.70
Pick from any of our signature soups, made fresh daily
The Salads
Fresh and local produce tossed to order with our house made dressings
The Soup & Sandwich Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a toasted focaccia sandwich
The Sandwiches
Classic combos on Spoons' Famous Focaccia. Also available gluten free!
Spoons' Famous Focaccia$1.50
Everyone's favorite: dunk it, toast it, or just eat it plain.
The Salad & Sandwich Meal$11.25
Pick any salad and sandwich for a perfectly paired meal
Cookies
Don't you deserve to treat yourself with a fresh baked original creation?
The Soup & Grilled Cheese Deal$8.25
Pair any of our daily soups with a classic American Grilled Cheese
The Soup & Salad Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

1118 W Elizabeth St

Fort Collins CO

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
