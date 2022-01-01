Go
Toast

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

Voted "Best Food Venue on Campus" for 10+ years, come find out why

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1101 Center Ave Mall • $

Avg 4.2 (128 reviews)

Popular Items

Cookies
Don't you deserve to treat yourself with a fresh baked original creation?
Bowl of Soup$7.45
16 oz. of one of our signature soups, made fresh daily!
Spoons' Famous Focaccia Bread$1.50
Everyone's favorite (vegan!) masterpiece. You probably need an extra piece or two for later. Or now, no judgement.
Side Salad$5.50
Fresh and local produce tossed to order with our house made dressings
Grilled Cheese$4.25
Melted American Cheese on Spoons' Famous Focaccia... it doesn't get much better than that.
Entree Salad$8.75
The perfect size to add some protein and make it a healthy meal
Fountain Drink$2.00
Pepsi and TeaKoe products to quench your thirst
The Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups wit your selection of a freshly tossed salad
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

1101 Center Ave Mall

Fort Collins CO

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Vino

No reviews yet

Cafe Vino... Where Else?

The Post Chicken & Beer

No reviews yet

The Post Chicken & Beer serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

Nick's Italian

No reviews yet

Nick’s is a locally-owned, family restaurant serving homestyle Italian and New York style pizza here in the heart of Fort Collins. Come and eat!

Music City Hot Chicken - Fort Collins

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston